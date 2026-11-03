Three-way race in Massachusetts 3rd Hampden House district comes to a head

Today, voters in western Hampden County and several Hilltowns will pick one of three candidates vying for the 3rd Hampden House seat in Massachusetts. As WAMC reports, the contest has been a slugfest at times.

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Just like when he was first elected in 2010, Republican Nick Boldyga is facing two challengers in the 3rd Hampden district this cycle – progressive Democrat and Agawam City Councilor Tom Hendrickson and Independent candidate Jason Perron, a former police officer and Southwick selectboard member.

The district itself encompasses Agawam, Southwick, Granville and Tolland, plus a number of Hilltowns that stretch north, into Hampshire County. Historically, the area has opted for Republican candidates – it’s the largest “red” corridor in western Mass. that often appears on presidential election maps.

Hendrickson, a proponent of single-payer healthcare and other progressive causes, says it’s a tough district for a progressive candidate, but it’s led to hearing from plenty of perspectives, from rural Southwick to the more rural Blandford to the even more rural Hilltowns like Chester.

“Highlights [of the campaign]? Always getting to talk to the voters throughout the district and to hear from them about what the community needs,” he told WAMC. “Lowlights? The negative campaigning has been really frustrating and disappointing. You know, I've engaged in it, my opponent’s engaged in it - it's just not the way that I really like to do politics.”

It’s been a race fraught with accusations, claims and a fair share of AI-generated content, including videos and flyers shared by the Agawam Republican Town Committee on Facebook that have largely been targeting Hendrickson – and occasionally Perron.

Perron, who has indulged in some AI-generated attack posts as well, has told WAMC he considers himself to be more of a “conservative independent” and an alternative to those looking to get away from political extremes.

“I've said numerous times on Facebook as well as to people in-person - if you're someone who leans far-right or far-left, I'm not your candidate,” he said. “That's what it comes down to - I'm more about common sense - finding the common ground and working with the people you have to work with, rather than just always butting heads.”

Both are challenging Boldyga, who has been representing the district for the better part of 16 years.

WAMC has submitted multiple interview requests to Boldyga and his campaign, but was met with no reply. Much of the Southwick Republican’s message appears in social media clips – whether its standing with State Auditor Diana DiZoglio and advocating for the Question 1 ballot initiative or various appearances on the House floor.

“Over the last several years, we have all seen how expensive our gas and electric bills have become,” he said in a budget session earlier in April, advocating for an amendment looking to slash utility costs. “We've heard from people in our communities living on fixed-incomes [about] how expensive these bills are. This [amendment] will literally help our constituents keep the lights on. This amendment directs the Department of Public Utilities to immediately and indefinitely suspend all public policy and public benefit charges currently assessed on electric and natural gas utility bills.”

Boldyga’s time spent in committees and bill debates – or alleged lack thereof – was the subject of early attacks from Hendrickson, who contended Boldyga missed much of his committee assignments and opportunities to add measures for his district.

The State House News Service would pick up the story in March, appearing to confirm Boldyga had missed multiple committee hearings while also accepting a state stipend intended to cover lawmakers traveling to and from Boston.

In a statement to the State House News Service at the time, Boldyga would argue the committee process on Beacon Hill was a “sham,” prone to what he considered to be “corruption” and “secrecy,” but that he did participate in votes.

Boldyga has also disputed other attacks and claims from Hendrickson and Perron, including Hendrickson releasing reports detailing reprimands and a suspension Boldyga was given while working at the Simsbury, Conn., police department years ago.

Hendrickson, meanwhile, has found him tagged for his time on the Justin Hurst mayoral campaign in Springfield – a campaign he helped manage that has also been the subject of a state investigation over voter fraud allegations.

Perron, meanwhile, was the subject of a state ethics complaint filed by the MassGOP last week, after he apparently failed to note his final months as a Westfield police officer on a previous Statement of Financial Interests.

Perron acknowledged a mistake had been made on his part and that he was able to correct the matter with the state.