Vermont gubernatorial race could be the closest in a decade

If the polls are correct, the Vermont governor’s race is very close as a long-time incumbent is challenged by a candidate who has never held office.

Incumbent Republican Governor Phil Scott is seeking his 6th two-year term. Democrat Amanda Janoo is an economist for the Wellbeing Economy Alliance and has never run for office. In the past month one poll had Janoo leading, in another, Scott was ahead, and the most recent has them within the margin of error.

Middlebury College Political Scientist Bert Johnson says it may be the most competitive gubernatorial race in the past 10 years.

“Phil Scott has been a very popular Republican incumbent and at times he has cruised to re-election without much trouble. But he's in a real race this time with Amanda Janoo.”

Three minor party candidates also running for governor.

