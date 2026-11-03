Massachusetts Gov. Healey wins reelection to second term

Just one minute after polls closed in Massachusetts Tuesday, Democratic Gov. Maura Healey was declared victorious in her bid for reelection.

She defeated Republican Michael Minogue and independent Andrea James. Healey will begin her second term as governor after previously serving two terms as attorney general. She is the first woman and openly lesbian governor of the state. Minogue is a former CEO of a medical device company who pumped millions of dollars into his own campaign.

The Associated Press declared Healey the winner at 8:01 p.m.