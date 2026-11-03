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Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Neal wins reelection to 20th term

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published November 3, 2026 at 10:12 PM EST
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Richard Neal won reelection to a 20th term representing the state's 1st Congressional District.
Courtesy The Ballot Brief
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Richard Neal won reelection to a 20th term representing the state's 1st Congressional District.

First elected in 1989, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal of the 1st Massachusetts District secured a 20th term in Tuesday's election, according to The Associated Press.

The Democrat fended off a challenge from progressive candidate Jeromie Whalen in September's party primary before beating independent candidate Nadia Milleron in the general.

With Democrats projected to retake control of the House, Neal, as the ranking member of the influential Ways and Means Committee, is expected to chair the body in the next Congress.
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Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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