Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Neal wins reelection to 20th term

First elected in 1989, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal of the 1st Massachusetts District secured a 20th term in Tuesday's election, according to The Associated Press.

The Democrat fended off a challenge from progressive candidate Jeromie Whalen in September's party primary before beating independent candidate Nadia Milleron in the general.

With Democrats projected to retake control of the House, Neal, as the ranking member of the influential Ways and Means Committee, is expected to chair the body in the next Congress.