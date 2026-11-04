Democrat Chloe Pierce wins race for NY's 107th Assembly seat in 2024 rematch

Democrat challenger Chloe Pierce has declared victory in the race for New York's 107th Assembly District over Republican incumbent Scott Bendett in a rematch of the 2024 race.

Pierce won the race with 50.9% of the vote, compared to Bendett's 47.4%, according to unofficial results from the New York State Board of Elections.

The race was one of several victories that allowed Democrats to retake a super majority in the New York State Senate, allowing them to override vetoes from Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who sometimes disagrees with Democrats in the State Legislature. Hochul vetoed 140 of the 856 bills passed by the legislature last year, according to New York Focus.

In a statement declaring victory at around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Pierce promised to "represent every single person in this district."

"We ran this campaign because we believe that everyone deserves a seat at the table — that working families should be able to afford to live in the communities they love, that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, and that our government should work for everyday New Yorkers, not just a select few," Pierce said.

Bendett conceded the race to Pierce in his own statement Wednesday morning.

"Went to bed thinking I won and got up this morning and saw I lost. Well, that’s not the result I wanted! Congratulations to my opponent and the Democrats," Bendett said. "It has been the honor of a lifetime and I am so grateful for the opportunities I had. Thank you to everyone who was so welcoming to me. I’m gonna miss it."

The 107th Assembly District stresses from Kinderhook and Chatham to Bethlehem and Hoosick Falls. It includes parts of Albany, Columbia, Rensselaer and Washington counties.