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Democrat Chloe Pierce wins race for NY's 107th Assembly seat in 2024 rematch

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha,
Grant Ashley
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:30 PM EST
Pierce is squatting next to a "Chloe Pierce for NYS Assembly" sign hanging from a wooden fence.
Courtesy of Chloe Pierce's campaign Facebook
Chloe Pierce, a Democrat, defeated Republican Assemblymember Scott Bendett in a rematch of a 2024 contest that Bendett won.

Democrat challenger Chloe Pierce has declared victory in the race for New York's 107th Assembly District over Republican incumbent Scott Bendett in a rematch of the 2024 race.

Pierce won the race with 50.9% of the vote, compared to Bendett's 47.4%, according to unofficial results from the New York State Board of Elections.

The race was one of several victories that allowed Democrats to retake a super majority in the New York State Senate, allowing them to override vetoes from Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who sometimes disagrees with Democrats in the State Legislature. Hochul vetoed 140 of the 856 bills passed by the legislature last year, according to New York Focus.

In a statement declaring victory at around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Pierce promised to "represent every single person in this district."

"We ran this campaign because we believe that everyone deserves a seat at the table — that working families should be able to afford to live in the communities they love, that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, and that our government should work for everyday New Yorkers, not just a select few," Pierce said.

Bendett conceded the race to Pierce in his own statement Wednesday morning.

"Went to bed thinking I won and got up this morning and saw I lost. Well, that’s not the result I wanted! Congratulations to my opponent and the Democrats," Bendett said. "It has been the honor of a lifetime and I am so grateful for the opportunities I had. Thank you to everyone who was so welcoming to me. I’m gonna miss it."

The 107th Assembly District stresses from Kinderhook and Chatham to Bethlehem and Hoosick Falls. It includes parts of Albany, Columbia, Rensselaer and Washington counties.
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News Chloe PierceScott BendettNew York 107th Assembly District
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider. She can be reached at sshrestha@wamc.org.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha
Grant Ashley
Grant Ashley is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. He grew up in Rochester before graduating from the University at Buffalo in 2024 with a degree in political science and Spanish. Before coming to WAMC, Ashley worked as a part-time host and reporter for NPR member station BTPM and as an English teacher in Spain.
See stories by Grant Ashley
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