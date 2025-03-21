2nd Annual Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival 3/22-4/26

Today is World Puppetry Day and Arts Mid-Hudson will mark the holiday starting tomorrow with A Day of Puppetry – which kicks off their Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival.

Puppets of all shapes, sizes, and puppetry disciplines will be on display and in performance in communities throughout the mid-Hudson Valley tomorrow through April 26.

Here to tell us more are Elinor Levy, the Folk Arts Program Manager for Arts Mid-Hudson and Brad Shur, Owner and Founder of Paper Heart Puppets and co-Director of the Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival.