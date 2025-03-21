© 2025
2nd Annual Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival 3/22-4/26

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 21, 2025 at 11:32 AM EDT
artsmidhudson.org/hvpf

Today is World Puppetry Day and Arts Mid-Hudson will mark the holiday starting tomorrow with A Day of Puppetry – which kicks off their Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival.

Puppets of all shapes, sizes, and puppetry disciplines will be on display and in performance in communities throughout the mid-Hudson Valley tomorrow through April 26.

Here to tell us more are Elinor Levy, the Folk Arts Program Manager for Arts Mid-Hudson and Brad Shur, Owner and Founder of Paper Heart Puppets and co-Director of the Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival.

Arts Mid-Hudsonpuppetpuppetryfestivalhudson valleyarts & culture
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
