The Roundtable

Hudson Hall presents the documentary “Plastic People: The Hidden Crisis of Microplastics” on 3/14

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 5, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST

Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York is partnering with Beyond Plastics and Columbia County Reduces Waste–Bring Your Own (CCRW–BYO) to screen the 2024 documentary “Plastic People: The Hidden Crisis of Microplastics” on March 14 at 6:30pm. The screening is free, but reservations are recommended.

“Plastic People” is about the threat of microplastics to human health and the environment. The event will include a post-film conversation that will focus on what steps the community can take to change habits and shift attitudes around plastic use.

Here to tell us more are Rick Smith and Reverend Kathryn Beilke.

Rick Smith is President of the Canadian Climate Institute. “Plastic People” began as a feature article that Rick wrote in 2020 for Canada’s national newspaper, “The Globe and Mail,” for which he tested his own body for microplastic pollution. He is an Executive Producer on the documentary.

Rev. Kathryn Beilke worked with Columbia County municipalities navigating New York State’s Climate Smart Communities initiative before beginning her work with Beyond Plastics.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
