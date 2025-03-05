Hudson Hall presents the documentary “Plastic People: The Hidden Crisis of Microplastics” on 3/14

Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York is partnering with Beyond Plastics and Columbia County Reduces Waste–Bring Your Own (CCRW–BYO) to screen the 2024 documentary “Plastic People: The Hidden Crisis of Microplastics” on March 14 at 6:30pm. The screening is free, but reservations are recommended.

“Plastic People” is about the threat of microplastics to human health and the environment. The event will include a post-film conversation that will focus on what steps the community can take to change habits and shift attitudes around plastic use.

Here to tell us more are Rick Smith and Reverend Kathryn Beilke.

Rick Smith is President of the Canadian Climate Institute. “Plastic People” began as a feature article that Rick wrote in 2020 for Canada’s national newspaper, “The Globe and Mail,” for which he tested his own body for microplastic pollution. He is an Executive Producer on the documentary.

Rev. Kathryn Beilke worked with Columbia County municipalities navigating New York State’s Climate Smart Communities initiative before beginning her work with Beyond Plastics.