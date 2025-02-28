World Premier of "Trill 101" at The Zankel Music Center on 3/1

Tomorrow night at 8pm, The Arthur Zankel Music Center at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY will present the world premiere of “Trill 101” - a performance piece that marks the culmination of a year-long, Skidmore-commissioned, multidisciplinary project developed by Melanie Charles and the Make Jazz Trill Again family in collaboration with Skidmore students and faculty.

Brooklyn-based composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Melanie Charles makes music that pushes listeners to consider new possibilities—both sonically and politically. Her project, “Make Jazz Trill Again,” insists on and performs jazz music with and for the people.

Through a series of class visits, podcast and video recordings, and jam sessions, the project explored the intersections of jazz, Afro-diasporic musical traditions, and contemporary artistic practice.

Trill 101 also features video elements from Troy based creative company Collectiveffort.