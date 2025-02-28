© 2025
The Roundtable

World Premier of "Trill 101" at The Zankel Music Center on 3/1

By Sarah LaDuke
Published February 28, 2025 at 11:30 AM EST
Skidmore College

Tomorrow night at 8pm, The Arthur Zankel Music Center at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY will present the world premiere of “Trill 101” - a performance piece that marks the culmination of a year-long, Skidmore-commissioned, multidisciplinary project developed by Melanie Charles and the Make Jazz Trill Again family in collaboration with Skidmore students and faculty.

Brooklyn-based composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Melanie Charles makes music that pushes listeners to consider new possibilities—both sonically and politically. Her project, “Make Jazz Trill Again,” insists on and performs jazz music with and for the people.

Through a series of class visits, podcast and video recordings, and jam sessions, the project explored the intersections of jazz, Afro-diasporic musical traditions, and contemporary artistic practice.

Trill 101 also features video elements from Troy based creative company Collectiveffort.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
