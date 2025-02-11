© 2025
The Roundtable

Neko Case hunts stories and lives the soft rebellion of making music in new memoir

By Sarah LaDuke
Published February 11, 2025 at 11:34 AM EST
Book cover for Neko Case's memoir "The Harder I Fight The More I Love You"
Grand Central Publishing

Musician, music producer, artist, and self-proclaimed critter, Neko Case has written her memoir. “The Harder I Fight The More I Love You.” It was released in late January.

Known for her specifically universal and poetic lyrics and shimmering stentorian vocals, Case began her music career as a punk-rock drummer. She’s since conquered alt-country and indie-rock - though I think she’d object to my choice of verb. An enthusiastic and frequent collaborator, Case founded or played in The Del Logs, The Propanes, The Weasels, Cub, Maow and The Crow Sisters. She is part of the collective The New Pornographers – and that’s not even the only super-group she’s been in, having worked with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs in case/lang/veirs. She also tours and releases music solo - always working with people she respects and values. Her 2018 record “Hell On” is one of my favorite albums by anyone in this century.

Her childhood, vividly depicted in the memoir, is marked by neglect, support from pets, confusion, loss, poverty, and a necessary nomadicity. Her adulthood, just as strikingly told, brings the abuse and trauma of her youth to a productive and thoughtful place - where she still - and always - bubbles with inquiry.

In this interview we discuss points from the memoir and the "Thelma and Louise" stage musical adaptation that Case is working on with original Academy Award winning screenwriter Callie Khouri and theatrical director Trip Cullman.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
