Ars Choralis and Riverview Missionary Baptist Church present "Fiat Lux: Let There Be Light" in Kingston and Woodstock

On Saturday March 29 and Sunday March 30, Ars Choralis in partnership with Riverview Missionary Baptist Church will present a concert entitled “Fiat Lux: Let There Be Light.’ The March 29th presentation will be at 7 p.m. at the Riverview Missionary Baptist Church in Kingston, New York and the March 30th performance will be at 4 p.m. at Overlook United Methodist Church in Woodstock, New York.

Composer Joel Thompson’s “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed” is a fifteen-minute, musical setting of the words of seven black men killed by authority figures. Other works on the Ars Choralis program speak to the power of music to overcome darkness.

Here now to tell us more are Barbara Pickhardt Ars Choralis’s Artistic Director and conductor, Tony Coretto, Ars Choralis president and member of the chorus, and Harvey Boyer, soloist in this concert and long time soloist and choir member.