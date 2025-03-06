© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

The Albany Symphony Orchestra presents a concert conducted by Lidiya Yankovskaya at Proctors on 3/8

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 6, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST

This Saturday, March 8, The Albany Symphony Orchestra will present a concert featuring Dvorak’s 7th Symphony, Barber’s Violin Concerto, and Missy Mazzoli’s Orpheus Undone at Proctors in Schenectady, New York. The program will be guest-conducted by Music Director of Chicago Opera Theater Lidiya Yankovskaya.

Yankovskaya is an accomplished classical and opera conductor, she has conducted more than 40 world premieres, including 17 operas. Her tenure as Music Director of Chicago Opera Theater has earned consistent recognition from the Chicago Tribune, which named her Chicagoan of the Year in 2020.

When she was a 17-year-old Guilderland High School student, Lidiya Yankovskaya picked up her first baton to conduct Dvorak’s Symphony No. 7.

Now, Yankovskaya is returning to lead Albany Symphony in a program that connects her Capital Region roots to her current career as an internationally renowned conductor.

Tags
The Roundtable Albany Symphony OrchestraLidiya Yankovskaya
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More