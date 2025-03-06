The Albany Symphony Orchestra presents a concert conducted by Lidiya Yankovskaya at Proctors on 3/8

This Saturday, March 8, The Albany Symphony Orchestra will present a concert featuring Dvorak’s 7th Symphony, Barber’s Violin Concerto, and Missy Mazzoli’s Orpheus Undone at Proctors in Schenectady, New York. The program will be guest-conducted by Music Director of Chicago Opera Theater Lidiya Yankovskaya.

Yankovskaya is an accomplished classical and opera conductor, she has conducted more than 40 world premieres, including 17 operas. Her tenure as Music Director of Chicago Opera Theater has earned consistent recognition from the Chicago Tribune, which named her Chicagoan of the Year in 2020.

When she was a 17-year-old Guilderland High School student, Lidiya Yankovskaya picked up her first baton to conduct Dvorak’s Symphony No. 7.

Now, Yankovskaya is returning to lead Albany Symphony in a program that connects her Capital Region roots to her current career as an internationally renowned conductor.

