Albany Pro Musica presents the premiere of "Considering Matthew Shepard" at Troy Savings Music Hall on 3/9

Albany Pro Musica, the Capital Region’s preeminent choral ensemble, presents the Capital Region premiere of “Considering Matthew Shepard,” a choral drama by Craig Hella Johnson, at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York on Sunday, March 9 at 3 p.m. (Note: The audio indicates the incorrect start time for the concert.)

The oratorio, “Considering Matthew Shephard,” reflects on the life, death, and legacy of Matthew Shepard, a young man whose murder in 1998 was a pivotal moment in the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights.

For the concert, Albany Pro Musica will be joined by special guests from the Albany Gay Men’s Chorus, Albany Voices of Pride, and APM’s High School Choral Festival Honor Choir.

Following the concert, the artists and members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies may gather at Russell Sage College’s Buchman Pavilion for an informal reception. Counselors and resources from the Pride Center of the Capital Region will be available.

We are joined by Opalka Family Artistic Director of Albany Pro Musica José Daniel Flores-Caraballo, Executive Director of the Pride Center of the Capital Region Nathaniel Gray, and President of SUNY Cobleskill and Vice President of the Board of APM Marion Terenzio.