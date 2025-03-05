© 2025
The Roundtable

Albany Pro Musica presents the premiere of "Considering Matthew Shepard" at Troy Savings Music Hall on 3/9

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 5, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

Albany Pro Musica, the Capital Region’s preeminent choral ensemble, presents the Capital Region premiere of “Considering Matthew Shepard,” a choral drama by Craig Hella Johnson, at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York on Sunday, March 9 at 3 p.m. (Note: The audio indicates the incorrect start time for the concert.)

The oratorio, “Considering Matthew Shephard,” reflects on the life, death, and legacy of Matthew Shepard, a young man whose murder in 1998 was a pivotal moment in the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights.

For the concert, Albany Pro Musica will be joined by special guests from the Albany Gay Men’s Chorus, Albany Voices of Pride, and APM’s High School Choral Festival Honor Choir.

Following the concert, the artists and members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies may gather at Russell Sage College’s Buchman Pavilion for an informal reception. Counselors and resources from the Pride Center of the Capital Region will be available.

We are joined by Opalka Family Artistic Director of Albany Pro Musica José Daniel Flores-Caraballo, Executive Director of the Pride Center of the Capital Region Nathaniel Gray, and President of SUNY Cobleskill and Vice President of the Board of APM Marion Terenzio.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
