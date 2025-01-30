© 2025
The Roundtable

Meet me at the rodeo - 3rd Annual Alentine's Day at The Old Dutch Church 2/7

By Sarah LaDuke
Published January 30, 2025 at 11:42 AM EST
Last year, thanks to her management and PR, singer-songwriter Al Olender came on our show to talk about her second annual Alentine’s Day show at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York. She presented it as a love-fest to her found home and the people in and around it. I attended - with a number of friends - and it was a waking dream. The good kind.

In the intervening 12 months, Al has toured in support of Shovels and Rope and Deer Tick, playing shows all over North America. She’s working on and tuning up the magic for her second record. She filled in for Neko Case on a batch of shows with The New Pornographers.

She’s back today with a preview of the third annual Alentine’s Day show - coming up on February 7. The website - alentines.com - hails potential attendees with the question and the gentle command: “Heartbroken? Meet me at the rodeo.” It feels to us like everyone is a little heartbroken right now and we can’t think of anyone better than Al - or anything better than her music - to help us.

al olender concert old dutch church Kingston singer-songwriter
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
