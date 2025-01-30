Meet me at the rodeo - 3rd Annual Alentine's Day at The Old Dutch Church 2/7

Last year, thanks to her management and PR, singer-songwriter Al Olender came on our show to talk about her second annual Alentine’s Day show at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York. She presented it as a love-fest to her found home and the people in and around it. I attended - with a number of friends - and it was a waking dream. The good kind.

In the intervening 12 months, Al has toured in support of Shovels and Rope and Deer Tick, playing shows all over North America. She’s working on and tuning up the magic for her second record. She filled in for Neko Case on a batch of shows with The New Pornographers.

She’s back today with a preview of the third annual Alentine’s Day show - coming up on February 7. The website - alentines.com - hails potential attendees with the question and the gentle command: “Heartbroken? Meet me at the rodeo.” It feels to us like everyone is a little heartbroken right now and we can’t think of anyone better than Al - or anything better than her music - to help us.