Down here on the highway looking for signs: Heather Maloney's releases "Exploding Star" on Signature Sounds

Tomorrow night at Caffè Lena, Pioneer Valley based singer-songwriter and visual artist Heather Maloney will play a concert marking the release of her first full-length album in five years.

“Exploding Star” - now out from Signature Sounds - is a reverie on loss and grief. A collection of songs written after her father died in 2021, “Exploding Star” is made up of sweet and sour memories, wistful, beautiful melodies, and heart.

The album is produced by Darlingside’s Don Mitchell. Mitchell’s multi-instrumentalism is on display throughout “Exploding Star” - along with harmonies and arrangements from Maloney’s tour mates and collaborators, Isabella DeHerdt and Isaac Eliot a.k.a. Indie-folk duo High Tea.