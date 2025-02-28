WAM Theatre presents "The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause" at WANDER in Pittsfield, MA on 3/2
55 million women in the United States are currently experiencing menopause.
The film, “The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause,” looks into the unknown impacts of menopause on women’s lives. With evidence-based information, the film empowers women to make informed health decisions and aims to remove the stigma surrounding menopause and aging.
WAM Theatre will present a screening of “The M Factor” on Sunday, March 2 at 3pm. The screening is hosted in collaboration with WANDER in Pittsfield, MA and the Center for Listening and Presence. The event will feature a special talkback facilitated by Berkshire-based certified Menopause Coach, Edi Pasalis.