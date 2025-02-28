© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

WAM Theatre presents "The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause" at WANDER in Pittsfield, MA on 3/2

By Sarah LaDuke
Published February 28, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST

55 million women in the United States are currently experiencing menopause.

The film, “The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause,” looks into the unknown impacts of menopause on women’s lives. With evidence-based information, the film empowers women to make informed health decisions and aims to remove the stigma surrounding menopause and aging.

WAM Theatre will present a screening of “The M Factor” on Sunday, March 2 at 3pm. The screening is hosted in collaboration with WANDER in Pittsfield, MA and the Center for Listening and Presence. The event will feature a special talkback facilitated by Berkshire-based certified Menopause Coach, Edi Pasalis.

Tags
The Roundtable menopausewam theatreWANDERwomen's healthdocumentaryedi pasalis
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Promo image - horizontal poster - for "A Lien"
    The Roundtable
    Oscar nominated short film "A Lien" by David and Sam Cutler-Kreutz drops audience into immigration process
    Sarah LaDuke
    “A Lien,” written and directed by brothers David and Sam Cutler-Kreutz, drops viewers into the tense and complicated experience that a noncitizen can go through in the U.S. legalization process.The short film, which is nominated for an Academy Award, follows a young couple navigating their Green Card interview at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office when Immigration and Customs Enforcement - or ICE - makes an unexpected appearance and the afternoon takes a turn for the worse, putting the couple and their young daughter in unexpected danger.
  • Heather Maloney in front of a projection of a linocut of a flower, and the album cover for Exploding Star
    The Roundtable
    Down here on the highway looking for signs: Heather Maloney's releases "Exploding Star" on Signature Sounds
    Sarah LaDuke
    Tomorrow night at Caffè Lena, Pioneer Valley based singer-songwriter and visual artist Heather Maloney will play a concert marking the release of her first full-length album in five years.“Exploding Star” - now out from Signature Sounds - is a reverie on loss and grief. A collection of songs written after her father died in 2021, “Exploding Star” is made up of sweet and sour memories, wistful, beautiful melodies, and heart.
  • Book cover for Neko Case's memoir "The Harder I Fight The More I Love You"
    The Roundtable
    Neko Case hunts stories and lives the soft rebellion of making music in new memoir
    Sarah LaDuke
    Musician, music producer, artist, and self-proclaimed critter, Neko Case has written her memoir. “The Harder I Fight The More I Love You.” It was released in late January.
  • Tituss Burgess
    The Roundtable
    UPH presents "An Evening with Tituss Burgess" on 1/31
    Sarah LaDuke
    Tomorrow night, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York presents “An Evening with Tituss Burgess.Burgess is a marvelous singer and hilarious actor - with range in more ways than one. His Broadway credits include “Good Vibrations,” “Jersey Boys,” “Guys and Dolls,” and “Moulin Rouge!” In 2008, he originated the role of Sebastian in the Broadway adaptation of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”As for TV: We’ll start with an early credit: a recurring role as D’Fwan on NBC’s “30 Rock.”Burgess then bodied and embodied Titus Andromedon on Netflix’s “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” Andromedon was a talented - though entitled and mostly unmotivated - performer and roommate to Ellie Kemper’s title character. Since breaking out (ahem) on "Unbreakable," Burgess’ career as an on-screen actor, voice actor and host has thrived.
  • Sarah LaDuke and Al Olender 3x
    The Roundtable
    Meet me at the rodeo - 3rd Annual Alentine's Day at The Old Dutch Church 2/7
    Sarah LaDuke
    Last year, thanks to her management and PR, singer-songwriter Al Olender came on our show to talk about her second annual Alentine’s Day show at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York. She presented it as a love-fest to her found home and the people in and around it. I attended - with a number of friends - and it was a waking dream. The good kind.In the intervening 12 months, Al has toured in support of Shovels and Rope and Deer Tick, playing shows all over North America. She’s working on and tuning up the magic for her second record. She filled in for Neko Case on a batch of shows with The New Pornographers.She’s back today with a preview of the third annual Alentine’s Day show - coming up on February 7. The website - alentines.com - hails potential attendees with the question and the gentle command: “Heartbroken? Meet me at the rodeo.” It feels to us like everyone is a little heartbroken right now and we can’t think of anyone better than Al - or anything better than her music - to help us.
Load More