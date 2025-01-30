© 2025
The Roundtable

UPH presents "An Evening with Tituss Burgess" on 1/31

By Sarah LaDuke
Published January 30, 2025 at 11:18 AM EST
Tituss Burgess
Tituss Burgess

Tomorrow night, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York presents “An Evening with Tituss Burgess.

Burgess is a marvelous singer and hilarious actor - with range in more ways than one. His Broadway credits include “Good Vibrations,” “Jersey Boys,” “Guys and Dolls,” and “Moulin Rouge!” In 2008, he originated the role of Sebastian in the Broadway adaptation of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

As for TV: We’ll start with an early credit: a recurring role as D’Fwan on NBC’s “30 Rock.”

Burgess then bodied and embodied Titus Andromedon on Netflix’s “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” Andromedon was a talented - though entitled and mostly unmotivated - performer and roommate to Ellie Kemper’s title character.

Since breaking out (ahem) on "Unbreakable," Burgess’ career as an on-screen actor, voice actor and host has thrived.

The Roundtable actorbroadwayunbreakable kimmy schmidttituss burgessUniversal Preservation Hallconcert
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
