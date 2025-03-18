"The Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience" premieres on PBS All Arts 3/19

The new concert documentary, “The Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience” showcases a 28-piece hip-hop orchestra led by JooWan Kim, a Korean-born composer blending the worlds of hip-hop and classical masters like Mozart, Beethoven, and Bach.

Through electrifying performances featuring four rappers, a soprano, a turf dancer, and a chamber orchestra, the film captures the visceral energy of the ensemble’s original compositions. Performance footage is Interwoven with interviews to create a film that reveals how this daring artistic experiment bridges cultural divides, sparks dialogue, and envisions a future where music unites even the most disparate voices.

“The Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience” will premiere on PBS All Arts tomorrow, March 19. It is directed by Josh Nesmith and he joins us now along with aforementioned composer JooWan Kim.

