Oscar nominated short film "A Lien" by David and Sam Cutler-Kreutz drops audience into immigration process
“A Lien,” written and directed by brothers David and Sam Cutler-Kreutz, drops viewers into the tense and complicated experience that a noncitizen can go through in the U.S. legalization process.
The short film, which is nominated for an Academy Award, follows a young couple navigating their Green Card interview at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office when Immigration and Customs Enforcement - or ICE - makes an unexpected appearance and the afternoon takes a turn for the worse, putting the couple and their young daughter in unexpected danger.
Watch "A Lien" here: