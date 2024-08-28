Zan and The Winter Folk's debut full-length album "New Morse Code"

Early this summer, the Capital Region based Americana band Zan and the Winter Folk released their first full length album “New Morse Code.”

Led by songwriter Zan Strumfeld on guitar and vocals, The Winter Folk are Michael Gregg (banjo), Will Brown (lead guitar), Sean Fortune (Upright Bass) and Brendan Tompkins (drums). In addition to the core group, “New Morse Code” features other artists from the greater-Troy music community - adding vocals and instrumentation for various of the personal, haunting, resilient songs.