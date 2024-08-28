© 2024
The Roundtable

Zan and The Winter Folk's debut full-length album "New Morse Code"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published August 28, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT
Zan and The Winter Folk
Beth Mickalonis
Zan and The Winter Folk

Early this summer, the Capital Region based Americana band Zan and the Winter Folk released their first full length album “New Morse Code.”

Led by songwriter Zan Strumfeld on guitar and vocals, The Winter Folk are Michael Gregg (banjo), Will Brown (lead guitar), Sean Fortune (Upright Bass) and Brendan Tompkins (drums). In addition to the core group, “New Morse Code” features other artists from the greater-Troy music community - adding vocals and instrumentation for various of the personal, haunting, resilient songs.

folk musicamericanasinger-songwriteralbumrecordzan strumfeldzan and the winter folk
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Artwork for HVSF 2024 season
    The Roundtable
    3 playwrights, united by adaptation, in fair Garrison where we lay our scene
    Sarah LaDuke
    This summer the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival in Garrison, New York is presenting three new plays written by three acclaimed theatre artists in rotating rep through Labor Day weekend. The plays are ““The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” adapted from Agatha Christie by Heidi Armbruster, “Medea: Re-versed” adapted from Euripides by Luis Quintero, and “By the Queen” inspired by Shakespeare’s use of Queen Margaret by Whitney White. Sarah LaDuke speaks with each playwright about their inspiration and output.
  • Alison Brown holding a banjo
    The Roundtable
    Alison Brown reissues debut album "Simple Pleasures" and plays Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon on 8/9
    Sarah LaDuke
    On Friday, August 9, banjo player and composer Alison Brown will play the Towne Crier Café in Beacon, New York. The concert is, in part, a celebration of the release of Brown’s Grammy nominated 1990 debut album “Simple Pleasures.”Alison Brown is the co-founder of the roots music label Compass Records Group - which will release the reissue of “Simple Pleasures” on streaming platforms and other music formats - including its first vinyl pressing. The Grammy Award winner’s appreciation for and adroitness with her instrument has helped her rise to the top of her field and she is highly sought after as a collaborator across genres.Alison currently serves on the Board of the Nashville Chapter of the Recording Academy, on the adjunct faculty of Vanderbilt’s Blair School of Music and as co-chair of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize.
  • Martha Redbone
    The Roundtable
    Ancram Center for the Arts Summer Play Lab presents work in progress by Martha Redbone, Aaron Whitby, and The Civilians
    Sarah LaDuke
    This week, the Ancram Center and New York City based theatre company The Civilians have brought a vocalist, songwriter, composer, and educator Martha Redbone and London-born pianist, composer, and producer Aaron Whitby to Ancram to advance the vision of their new piece - the working title of which is “Conversations.” The piece is based on and inspired by intimate conversations with elders who have been in Redbone’s life for decades.
  • John Hodgman
    The Roundtable
    John Hodgman dons his comedy captain's hat for Solid Sound at MASS MoCA
    Sarah LaDuke
    John Hodgman is a writer, actor, and comedian who has forged what seems to be - or at least we hope is - a comfortable niche in the entertainment world. He is the host of the Judge John Hodgman podcast on the Maximum Fun network, the co-creator with David Rees of the animated series, DICKTOWN on FX/Hulu, and the author of the books: “The Areas of my Expertise,” “More Information than you Require,” “That is All”, “Vacationland,” and “Medallion Status.”For every Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA since the second Wilco curated wonder-weekend in 2011, Hodgman has curated the comedy portion of the festival and he joins us with a preview.
  • Mikael Jorgensen
    The Roundtable
    A quick visit with composer and Wilco keyboardist Mikael Jorgensen
    Sarah LaDuke
    Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival is taking over the campus of MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts this weekend and we are joined by keyboard and synth player for Wilco, Mikael Jorgensen.
Load More