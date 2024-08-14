3 playwrights, united by adaptation, in fair Garrison where we lay our scene

This summer the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival in Garrison, New York is presenting three new plays written by three acclaimed theatre artists in rotating rep through Labor Day weekend. The plays are ““The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” adapted from Agatha Christie by Heidi Armbruster, “Medea: Re-versed” adapted from Euripides by Luis Quintero, and “By the Queen” inspired by Shakespeare’s use of Queen Margaret by Whitney White. Sarah LaDuke speaks with each playwright about their inspiration and output.

Heidi Armbruster is a theater artist dedicated to creating new work and discovering new approaches to classical literature and theater. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival commissioned Heidi to adapt the novel “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” by Agatha Christie which is receiving its world premiere after workshops in its summer development program.

The next playwright and actor we welcome to The Roundtable is Luis Quintero. “Medea Re-Versed” is a novel and exciting hip-hop adaptation of Euripides' “Medea” - co-conceived and directed by Nathan Winkelstein in a co-production with Red Bull Theater and Bedlam.

Finally in our trio of energized artists, we welcome Whitney White.

Whitney’s play at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival is “By The Queen.” White is a Tony nominee and an Obie and Lilly Award winning director, actor, and musician. She’s directing the first ever Broadway production of the Jason Robert Brown musical “The Last 5 Years” in Spring 2025.

