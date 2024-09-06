© 2024
The Roundtable

Menagerie: Animals in Art from the Wellin Museum

By Sarah LaDuke
Published September 6, 2024 at 11:32 AM EDT
Zana Briski. Bearogram #10 , New York, 2020. Unique gold-toned photogram on gelatin silver paper, 45 3/4 × 57 1/4 in. (1 16.2 × 145.4 cm). Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College, Clinton, NY. Purchase, William G. Roehrick '34 Art Acquisition and Preservation Fund. Image courtesy of the Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College, Clinton, NY. Photo by John Bentham.
The Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum/Photograph by John Bentham​.
/
www.hamilton.edu/wellin
Zana Briski. Bearogram #10 , New York, 2020. Unique gold-toned photogram on gelatin silver paper, 45 3/4 × 57 1/4 in. (1 16.2 × 145.4 cm). Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College, Clinton, NY. Purchase, William G. Roehrick '34 Art Acquisition and Preservation Fund. Image courtesy of the Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College, Clinton, NY. Photo by John Bentham.

Saturday, September 7, the Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York will open a major new exhibition entitled "Menagerie."

In this massive selection of work from the collection, each of the items on display include a representations of non-human creatures - animal iconography across all areas of cultural production, from the ancient world to the present day. The exhibition explores not only the visual presentation of these animals - but what their inclusion in art means about the relationships between wild and tamed fauna and humankind.

“Menagerie” will be on view at The Wellin tomorrow through June 8, 2025. Dr. Elizabeth Shannon is the Collections Curator at the museum and she joins us with a preview.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
