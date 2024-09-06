Menagerie: Animals in Art from the Wellin Museum

Saturday, September 7, the Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York will open a major new exhibition entitled “https://www.hamilton.edu/wellin/exhibitions/detail/menagerie.”

In this massive selection of work from the collection, each of the items on display include a representations of non-human creatures - animal iconography across all areas of cultural production, from the ancient world to the present day. The exhibition explores not only the visual presentation of these animals - but what their inclusion in art means about the relationships between wild and tamed fauna and humankind.

“Menagerie” will be on view at The Wellin tomorrow through June 8, 2025. Dr. Elizabeth Shannon is the Collections Curator at the museum and she joins us with a preview.