Pittsfield High School Dean of Students faces federal charges in alleged cocaine trafficking conspiracy
The Roundtable

"Yiddish: A Global Culture" - a groundbreaking new exhibition at the Yiddish Book Center

By Sarah LaDuke
Published December 9, 2024 at 11:33 AM EST
Yiddish A Global Culture - Yiddishland mural by illustrator Martin Haake
Ben Barnhart
/
provided - Yiddish Book Center
Yiddish A Global Culture - Yiddishland mural by illustrator Martin Haake

Yiddish: A Global Culture” is an acclaimed and original permanent exhibition at The Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts. It opened in Fall of 2023. The exhibition features hundreds of rare objects, family heirlooms, photographs, music, and videos that illuminate the expansive story of modern Yiddish cultural reach.

Lisa Newman is director of publishing and public programs at The Yiddish Book Center. David Mazower is the center’s research bibliographer and editorial director - and is the chief curator and writer of “Yiddish: A Global Culture.”

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
