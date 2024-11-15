© 2024
The Roundtable

Helena Wilson in "The Hills of California" on Broadway through 12/22

By Sarah LaDuke
Published November 15, 2024 at 11:13 AM EST
The Hills of California - Helena Wilson (“Jill”)

The Hills of California,” a new play by Jez Butterworth and directed by Sam Mendes, is running on Broadway at The Broadhurst Theatre through December 22.

The play is set in 1955 and 1976 at the run-down Sea View Guest House near the English seaside. The boarding house/inn/bed and breakfast is run by Veronica Webb. In 1955, she and her four daughters pin the hopes of their family on the girls becoming a successful musical act - like The Andrews Sisters. Veronica stage-mothers while attempting to keep the Sea View Guest House running and make the girls famous – by any means necessary.

In 1976, Veronica is dying upstairs while the daughters gather in a combative vigil – having not seen each other regularly – or at all – in the intervening decades.

The play explores the complications involved in perception and memory surrounding traumatic events in one family’s story.

Helena Wilson plays Jill, the youngest sister, in the 1976 scenes. “The Hills of California” is Wilson’s Broadway debut - and she performed in the original production on The West End earlier this year.

The Hills of California - Helen Wilson ("Jill") and Ophelia Lovibond (“Ruby”)

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
