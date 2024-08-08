© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Alison Brown reissues debut album "Simple Pleasures" and plays Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon on 8/9

By Sarah LaDuke
Published August 8, 2024 at 11:32 AM EDT
Alison Brown holding a banjo
Provided
/
Compass Records
Alison Brown

On Friday, August 9, banjo player and composer Alison Brown will play the Towne Crier Café in Beacon, New York. The concert is, in part, a celebration of the release of Brown’s Grammy nominated 1990 debut album “Simple Pleasures.”

Alison Brown is the co-founder of the roots music label Compass Records Group - which will release the reissue of “Simple Pleasures” on streaming platforms and other music formats - including its first vinyl pressing. The Grammy Award winner’s appreciation for and adroitness with her instrument has helped her rise to the top of her field and she is highly sought after as a collaborator across genres.

Alison currently serves on the Board of the Nashville Chapter of the Recording Academy, on the adjunct faculty of Vanderbilt’s Blair School of Music and as co-chair of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize.

Tags
The Roundtable banjomusicalison brownmusic producerThe Towne Crier Cafefreshgrassfreshgrass festival
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More