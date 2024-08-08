Alison Brown reissues debut album "Simple Pleasures" and plays Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon on 8/9

On Friday, August 9, banjo player and composer Alison Brown will play the Towne Crier Café in Beacon, New York. The concert is, in part, a celebration of the release of Brown’s Grammy nominated 1990 debut album “Simple Pleasures.”

Alison Brown is the co-founder of the roots music label Compass Records Group - which will release the reissue of “Simple Pleasures” on streaming platforms and other music formats - including its first vinyl pressing. The Grammy Award winner’s appreciation for and adroitness with her instrument has helped her rise to the top of her field and she is highly sought after as a collaborator across genres.

Alison currently serves on the Board of the Nashville Chapter of the Recording Academy, on the adjunct faculty of Vanderbilt’s Blair School of Music and as co-chair of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize.