CulinaryArts@SPAC - Win Son presents a Taiwanese American Cookbook

By Joe Donahue
Published March 6, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST
Win Son presents A Taiwanese American Cookbook - book cover
Abrams Books

For the past couple of years or so we've been doing CulinaryArts@SPAC events. They are produced at The Pines at SPAC by Kim Klopstock - of the the catering company Lily and the Rose - and Pam Abrams, with Tiina Loite. For the event, Klopstock and her team prepare recipes from a new and exciting cook book. Attendees eat, and then I interview the cookbook's author or authors.

 At a CulinaryArts@SPAC event on January 26, 2024, I spoke with Josh Ku and Trigg Brown, authors of "Win Son Presents a Taiwanese American Cookbook." Josh and Trigg are the founders and owners of Win Son restaurant in Brooklyn - a full-service restaurant featuring taiwanese-american cuisine. Across the street is Win Son Bakery, a taiwanese-american café, bakery and restaurant. The ventures are highly acclaimed and successful.

The next CulinaryArts@SPAC event will feature award-winning author Marti Buckley discussing her new book "Pintxos: A Taste of Spain's Basque Country." That's on Thursday, April 11.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
