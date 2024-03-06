CulinaryArts@SPAC - Win Son presents a Taiwanese American Cookbook

For the past couple of years or so we've been doing CulinaryArts@SPAC events. They are produced at The Pines at SPAC by Kim Klopstock - of the the catering company Lily and the Rose - and Pam Abrams, with Tiina Loite. For the event, Klopstock and her team prepare recipes from a new and exciting cook book. Attendees eat, and then I interview the cookbook's author or authors.

At a CulinaryArts@SPAC event on January 26, 2024, I spoke with Josh Ku and Trigg Brown, authors of "Win Son Presents a Taiwanese American Cookbook." Josh and Trigg are the founders and owners of Win Son restaurant in Brooklyn - a full-service restaurant featuring taiwanese-american cuisine. Across the street is Win Son Bakery, a taiwanese-american café, bakery and restaurant. The ventures are highly acclaimed and successful.

The next CulinaryArts@SPAC event will feature award-winning author Marti Buckley discussing her new book "Pintxos: A Taste of Spain's Basque Country." That's on Thursday, April 11.