Big Gay Hudson Valley presents Broadway and "The Gilded Age" star Clay Elder's solo show in Kington and Albany

Big Gay Hudson Valley presents two performances of Claybourne Elder’s “I Want to Be Bad” - a nationally sold-out touring concert this weekend – Saturday, March 9 at Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York and Sunday, March 10 at The Linda - WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio in Albany, New York.

Clay currently plays John Adams on HBO’s hit series "The Gilded Age" and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company starring Patti Lupone and Katrina Lenk.

He is a Grammy, Screen Actors Guild Award, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominee and is known for his performances on Broadway in "Bonnie and Clyde," "Sunday in the Park with George," "Torch Song" and "Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl." He began his career originating the role of Hollis in Sondheim’s "Road Show," he also originated the role of Ollie in Tennessee William’s "One Arm."

Recently he launched an initiative called City of Strangers to provide free tickets to Broadway shows for people who might not have the means. They have given away over 3,000 tickets.