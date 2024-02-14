© 2024
The Roundtable

WAM Theatre 2024 Season Preview with new Artistic Director Genée Coreno and Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston

By Sarah LaDuke
Published February 14, 2024 at 11:36 AM EST
Talya Kingston, Sarah LaDuke, Genée Coreno
Ian Pickus
/
WAMC
Talya Kingston, Sarah LaDuke, Genée Coreno

WAM Theatre in Berkshire County, Massachusetts operates at the intersection of arts and activism. Now celebrating its 15th Anniversary Season, WAM creates theatre for gender equity and has a vision of theatre as philanthropy. In fulfillment of its philanthropic mission, WAM donates a portion of the proceeds from their Mainstage productions to carefully selected recipients. Since WAM’s founding in 2010, they have donated more than $100,000 to 26 local and global organizations taking action for gender equity in areas such as girls education, reproductive justice, sexual trafficking awareness, midwife training, and more.

WAM announced its 2024 season yesterday and we’re going to hear about the planned productions and initiatives.

Co-Founding Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven, friend of the program, recently abdicated that position and this morning we get to meet the new AD – Genée Coreno – she joins me in studio along with Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
