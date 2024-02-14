WAM Theatre 2024 Season Preview with new Artistic Director Genée Coreno and Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston

WAM Theatre in Berkshire County, Massachusetts operates at the intersection of arts and activism. Now celebrating its 15th Anniversary Season, WAM creates theatre for gender equity and has a vision of theatre as philanthropy. In fulfillment of its philanthropic mission, WAM donates a portion of the proceeds from their Mainstage productions to carefully selected recipients. Since WAM’s founding in 2010, they have donated more than $100,000 to 26 local and global organizations taking action for gender equity in areas such as girls education, reproductive justice, sexual trafficking awareness, midwife training, and more.

WAM announced its 2024 season yesterday and we’re going to hear about the planned productions and initiatives.

Co-Founding Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven, friend of the program, recently abdicated that position and this morning we get to meet the new AD – Genée Coreno – she joins me in studio along with Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston.