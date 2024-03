At a CulinaryArts@SPAC event on January 26, 2024, Joe Donahue spoke with Josh Ku and Trigg Brown, authors of "Win Son Presents a Taiwanese American Cookbook." Josh and Trigg are the founders and owners of Win Son restaurant in Brooklyn - a full-service restaurant featuring taiwanese-american cuisine. Across the street is Win Son Bakery, a taiwanese-american café, bakery and restaurant. The ventures are highly acclaimed and successful.

Listen • 31:37