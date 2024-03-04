The Creative Life: Susanna Hoffs

Susanna Hoffs co-founded The Bangles in 1981 and they released a string of chart-topping singles including “Manic Monday," “Walk Like an Egyptian,” “Hazy Shade of Winter,” and “Eternal Flame,” before embarking on a critically acclaimed solo career.

Now, she has written a novel (just out in paperback) entitled "This Bird Has Flown."

She joined us for an interview for The Creative Life on November 9, 2023.

The Creative Life series is a major arts initiative of the UAlbany University Art Museum, the New York State Writers Institute, and the UAlbany Performing Arts Center in conjunction with WAMC Northeast Public Radio, sponsored by The University at Albany Foundation.