© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

The Creative Life: Susanna Hoffs

By Joe Donahue
Published March 4, 2024 at 12:19 PM EST
Susanna Hoffs and Joe Donahue
WAMC
Susanna Hoffs and Joe Donahue at UAlbany's Page Hall

Susanna Hoffs co-founded The Bangles in 1981 and they released a string of chart-topping singles including “Manic Monday," “Walk Like an Egyptian,” “Hazy Shade of Winter,” and “Eternal Flame,” before embarking on a critically acclaimed solo career.

Now, she has written a novel (just out in paperback) entitled "This Bird Has Flown."

She joined us for an interview for The Creative Life on November 9, 2023.

The Creative Life series is a major arts initiative of the UAlbany University Art Museum, the New York State Writers Institute, and the UAlbany Performing Arts Center in conjunction with WAMC Northeast Public Radio, sponsored by The University at Albany Foundation.

Tags
The Roundtable susanna hoffscreative lifethe creative lifenovelmusicmusician
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Jane Curtain is an actor, comedian, original member of "Saturday Night Live" and beloved cast member of "Kate & Allie" and "3rd Rock from the Sun." She was interviewed on stage by WAMC's Joe Donahue discussing her creative inspiration, craft and career. Photo by: Brian Busher
    The Roundtable
    The Creative Life: Jane Curtin
    Joe Donahue
    In April 2023, Jane Curtin was our guest for the UAlbany Creative life series to discuss her life and work. You know her from "Third Rock from the Sun." You know her from "Kate & Allie." She won two Emmys for that. And of course, you know her as one of the original Not Ready for Primetime Players on the National Broadcasting Corporation's "Saturday Night Live."
  • Joe Donahue and Ruth Reichl in conversatiion at UAlbany
    The Roundtable
    The Creative Life: Ruth Reichl
    Joe Donahue
    Ruth Reichl is a James Beard Award-winning food writer and former New York Times food critic and was Joe Donahue's guest as part of The Creative Life: A Conversation Series at UAlbany on October 5, 2021. The Creative Life conversation series is presented in partnership with the University Art Museum, NYS Writers Institute and WAMC Northeast Public Radio.
  • The Roundtable
    The Creative Life: Lucy Sante
    Joe Donahue
    Lucy Sante is a Belgian-born nonfiction writer, art critic and cultural commentator of astonishingly wide interests, including the Beastie Boys, early photography, and the history of NYC reservoirs. Her newest book is "Nineteen Reservoirs: On Their Creation and the Promise of Water for New York City." This conversation with Lucy Sante was recorded as part of The Creative Life Series at UAlbany on October 18, 2022.
  • Debbie Millman and Roxane Gay
    The Roundtable
    The Creative Life: Debbie Millman and Roxane Gay
    Joe Donahue
    Designer Debbie Millman and author Roxane Gay visited the University at Albany for a conversation with WAMC’s Joe Donahue as part of The Creative Life: A Conversation Series on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center on the University at Albany’s Uptown Campus.
Load More