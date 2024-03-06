© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Progressive Emma Mulvaney-Stanak wins Burlington mayoral election; first woman elected to the role
The Roundtable

Kate Douglas and Shayfer James perform excerpts of “The Ninth Hour” at Spencertown Academy Arts Center

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 6, 2024 at 11:05 AM EST
Shayfer James and Kate Douglas in The Ninth Hour
provided
Shayfer James and Kate Douglas in The Ninth Hour

Kate Douglas and Shayfer James will perform excerpts of their acclaimed musical “The Ninth Hour” during an intimate duo performance at Spencertown Academy Arts Center - presented in collaboration with Millay Arts and funded by the Upstate Coalition for a Fair Game on Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m.

“The Ninth Hour” is a rock-noir reimagining of the epic poem “Beowulf” that explores the intricacies of humankind’s relationship with power and violence.

Tags
The Roundtable musical theaterepicspencertown academy arts centerMillay Arts
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Big Gay Hudson Valley presents Broadway and "The Gilded Age" star Clay Elder's solo show in Kington and Albany
    Sarah LaDuke
    Big Gay Hudson Valley presents two performances of Claybourne Elder’s “I Want to Be Bad” - a nationally sold-out touring concert this weekend – Saturday, March 9 at Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York and Sunday, March 10 at The Linda - WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio in Albany, New York.Clay currently plays John Adams on HBO’s hit series "The Gilded Age" and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of "Company" starring Patti Lupone and Katrina Lenk.
  • "First Things First" (Twelve) front and back cover - Author Nadirah Simmons
    The Roundtable
    "First Things First" - Nadirah Simmons' book on the "diamond cluster hustler" queens of hip-hop
    Sarah LaDuke
    Nadira Simmons is a writer and digital content creator committed to preserving Black history, hip-hop history, and pop culture and finding new ways to tell stories on TV and the internet. She created “The Gumbo, an innovative space in media for the creative excellence and activism of Black women in hip-hop and a safe haven free of politics.Her book “First Things First: Hip-Hop Ladies Who Changed the Game,” published by Twelve, is a celebration of the achievements of women in hip-hop who broke down barriers and broke the mold.
  • Sasha Velour
    The Roundtable
    Sasha Velour’s The Big Reveal Live Show! at Proctors 3/2
    Sarah LaDuke
    Sasha Velour is a gender-fluid drag queen known for her performance artistry, fierce activism, and boundary-breaking scholarship. Sasha is the founder and director of the acclaimed New York City drag revue NightGowns. Her first one-queen show, Smoke & Mirrors, toured to 90 theaters around the world from 2019-2022, including the Folies Bergere and the London Palladium. Her best-selling book The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifest of Drag outlined the untold history of drag alongside her own life (Harper, 2023). She is currently on tour with a stage show of the same name and the show will be at Proctors in Schenectady, New York on March 2.
  • Artwork for world premiere of "Penelope" at HVSF
    The Roundtable
    Reaching out and waiting: Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival presents the world premiere of "Penelope"
    Sarah LaDuke
    The world premiere of “Penelope” a new musical about Penelope, the wife of Odysseus, begins performances this weekend at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival in Garrison, New York. It runs there through September 17 and will continue its journey with a production at Signature Theatre in Washington D.C. next Spring.In this telling, the famously patient spouse is fed up and has some things she wants to say. With a glass of bourbon in hand, she takes the microphone to chronicle those twenty years waiting for her husband to return to the small island kingdom of Ithaca.“Penelope” features music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel with a book by Bechtel, Grace Mclean and Eva Steinmetz. Steinmetz also directs. Actor Tatiana Wechsler plays the title character. Alex Bechtel and Tatiana Wechsler join us.
  • James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac - The Jamie Lloyd Company
    The Roundtable
    Whose words have beauty his looks may lack? Cyrano de Bergerac! - The Jamie Lloyd Company's production starring James McAvoy comes to BAM
    Sarah LaDuke
    On April 5, director Jamie Lloyd’s Oliver Award winning revival of “Cyrano de Bergerac” will begin performances at Brooklyn Academy of Music, having run in the West End to great acclaim. For the production, Edmund Rostand’s classic text has been newly adapted from its original French verse into English (still verse) by long-working playwriting-maestro Martin Crimp. James McAvoy embodies the title character wholly and imbues the brilliant wordsmith he plays with humor and humanity. The swagger of this Cyrano is different and the entire story feels - if not new - more urgent. The production is stealthy in its minimalism and inspiring in its palpable adoration of language.Director Jamie Lloyd and actor James McAvoy join us.
Load More