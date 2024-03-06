Kate Douglas and Shayfer James perform excerpts of “The Ninth Hour” at Spencertown Academy Arts Center

Kate Douglas and Shayfer James will perform excerpts of their acclaimed musical “The Ninth Hour” during an intimate duo performance at Spencertown Academy Arts Center - presented in collaboration with Millay Arts and funded by the Upstate Coalition for a Fair Game on Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m.

“The Ninth Hour” is a rock-noir reimagining of the epic poem “Beowulf” that explores the intricacies of humankind’s relationship with power and violence.