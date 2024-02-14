Makaya McCraven in conversation and concert at Skidmore College

Beat Scientist, Drummer and Producer Makaya McCraven intertwines drum & bass, jazz, and hip-hop, creating what NPR describes as "a self-contained musical world brimming with rhythmic complexity and dynamic variability." His fusion of classical and symphonic elements transcends conventional jazz boundaries.

McCraven will perform at The Zankel Center at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York on Saturday, February 17.

In advance of that exciting concert, on Thursday, February 15, Makaya will be in conversation with Skidmore Angus McCullough at The Tang Teaching Museum.

Makaya McCraven's latest album, "In These Times," is the triumphant finale of a project 7+ years in the making.