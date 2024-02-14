"Joan Baez: I Am A Noise" special screening at The Triplex in Great Barrington 3/2

For musician, civil rights campaigner and activist Joan Baez, the personal has always been political.

The new documentary film “Joan Baez: I Am A Noise” is a biography that opens with her farewell tour, and uses her journals and archival footage and photographs to stunningly depict Baez taking stock of a life lived in the public eye – in an unsparing fashion and confronts sometimes painful memories.

The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Massachusetts will present a special screening of “Joan Baez: I Am a Noise” followed by a conversation with Joan Baez and directors Miri Navasky and Karen O'Connor on March 2nd at 4pm. Sarah LaDuke will be onstage to moderate the conversation and audience Q&A.

