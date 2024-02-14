© 2024
The Roundtable

"Joan Baez: I Am A Noise" special screening at The Triplex in Great Barrington 3/2

By Sarah LaDuke
Published February 14, 2024 at 11:05 AM EST

For musician, civil rights campaigner and activist Joan Baez, the personal has always been political.

The new documentary film “Joan Baez: I Am A Noise” is a biography that opens with her farewell tour, and uses her journals and archival footage and photographs to stunningly depict Baez taking stock of a life lived in the public eye – in an unsparing fashion and confronts sometimes painful memories.

The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Massachusetts will present a special screening of “Joan Baez: I Am a Noise” followed by a conversation with Joan Baez and directors Miri Navasky and Karen O'Connor on March 2nd at 4pm. Sarah LaDuke will be onstage to moderate the conversation and audience Q&A.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
