Barrington Stage Company presents Brian Friel's "Faith Healer," directed by Julianne Boyd

Barrington Stage Company’s production of "Faith Healer" is running in Pittsfield, Massachusetts through August 27 on the St. Germain Stage. In the play, the mysterious and charismatic Frank Hardy travels as a faith healer across the Welsh and Scottish countryside.

A three-person play in four monologues, Frank, his wife, Grace, and his manager, Teddy, recount the same events from different perspectives. The production stars BSC Associate Artists Christopher Innvar, Mark H. Dold, and Grechen Egolf.

"Faith Healer" was voted as one of the 100 most significant plays of the 20th century in a poll conducted by Royal National Theatre and has been named by The Independent as one of the “40 best plays of all time.”

We welcome our dear friend, Julianne Boyd, who is directing the show. Julianne served as BSC Founding Artistic Director, 1995–2022. She has directed many productions at BSC, including the critically acclaimed musicals "West Side Story," "Company," and "Follies."