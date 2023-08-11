© 2023
The Roundtable

Barrington Stage Company presents Brian Friel's "Faith Healer," directed by Julianne Boyd

By Joe Donahue
Published August 11, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Barrington Stage Company - Faith Healer - 2023
Daniel Rader
/
Barrington Stage Company
Pictured: Gretchen Egolf, Christopher Innvar and Mark H. Dold
FAITH HEALER By BRIAN FRIEL
Directed by JULIANNE BOYD

Aug 1–27 - St. Germain Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center

Barrington Stage Company’s production of "Faith Healer" is running in Pittsfield, Massachusetts through August 27 on the St. Germain Stage. In the play, the mysterious and charismatic Frank Hardy travels as a faith healer across the Welsh and Scottish countryside.

A three-person play in four monologues, Frank, his wife, Grace, and his manager, Teddy, recount the same events from different perspectives. The production stars BSC Associate Artists Christopher Innvar, Mark H. Dold, and Grechen Egolf.

"Faith Healer" was voted as one of the 100 most significant plays of the 20th century in a poll conducted by Royal National Theatre and has been named by The Independent as one of the “40 best plays of all time.”

We welcome our dear friend, Julianne Boyd, who is directing the show. Julianne served as BSC Founding Artistic Director, 1995–2022. She has directed many productions at BSC, including the critically acclaimed musicals "West Side Story," "Company," and "Follies."

Tags
The Roundtable barrington stage companyjulianne boydtheatersummer theatre 2023
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
