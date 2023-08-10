Ancram Opera House presents The Plein Air Plays 2023

Ancram Opera House will cap its 2023 Summer Season with three captivating new works written for specific outdoor sites in bucolic Ancram, New York. For The Plein Air Plays, audiences will travel between locations to experience these self-contained plays in immersive environments that enhance their stories.

The Plein Air Play series runs Thursday through Sunday, Aug 10-13 & Aug. 17-20, with two showings each evening. Each play in the triptych runs approximately 20-25 minutes; the total performance experience, including travel, is 90-100 minutes.

The three new works are:

"Giving up the Ghosts," written and performed by Salty Brine. A gravedigger in a small town finds himself trapped in an existential crisis that has him contemplating everything from love to philosophy to dead pets in his search for the answer to life’s biggest question.

"Made in Pakistan," written by Mukta Phatak and performed by Abuzar Farrukh. A soccer coach meditates on family, connection, and his relationship to the land as he gets ready for an important game.

"Summer," written by Barbara Wiechmann and performed by Martina Deignan and Glenn Barrett. On a summer evening, sitting under a tree, an older couple argue bitterly over differing versions of the story of their marriage.

To tell us more, we welcome Paul Ricciardi, Co-Director of Ancram Opera House and director of Plein Air Play "Made in Pakistan" and Salty Brine, the writer and performer of "Giving up the Ghosts."