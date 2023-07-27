© 2023
The Roundtable

"Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance" at The Hyde Collection through 9/17

By Joe Donahue
Published July 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
David Smith, Euterpe and Terpsichore, 1946, Silicon bronze, brass, 15 5/8 x 23 1/8 x 9 5/16 in. (39.7 x 58.7 x 23.7 cm); wood base, 4 1/16 x 18 x 7 3/8 in. (10.3 x 45.7 x 18.7 cm). The Estate of David Smith, New York
2022 The Estate of David Smith / Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY
/
https://www.hydecollection.org/
David Smith, Euterpe and Terpsichore, 1946, Silicon bronze, brass, 15 5/8 x 23 1/8 x 9 5/16 in. (39.7 x 58.7 x 23.7 cm); wood base, 4 1/16 x 18 x 7 3/8 in. (10.3 x 45.7 x 18.7 cm). The Estate of David Smith, New York

In honor of its sixtieth anniversary, the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, New York presents the exhibition: "Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance." Curated by Dr. Jennifer Field, Executive Director of the Estate of David Smith, this is the first museum exhibition to focus exclusively on the indelible influence of music and dance on Smith's work in painting, drawing, and sculpture.

The exhibition features thirty-five pieces. David Smith is recognized as one of the great sculptors of the twentieth century. He began spending summers in Bolton Landing, New York, in the late 1920s and settled there permanently in 1940. In the 1940s, inspired by performances in the region and in New York City, Smith initiated an exploration of dancers and musicians rapt in song.

Guest Curator of “Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance” and Executive Director of the Estate of David Smith, Dr. Jennifer Field, and Curator of Education and Engagement at the Hyde Collection, Katelyn Foley join us.

The Roundtable hyde collectionmusicdanceartmuseumGlens Falls
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
