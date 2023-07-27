"Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance" at The Hyde Collection through 9/17

In honor of its sixtieth anniversary, the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, New York presents the exhibition: "Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance." Curated by Dr. Jennifer Field, Executive Director of the Estate of David Smith, this is the first museum exhibition to focus exclusively on the indelible influence of music and dance on Smith's work in painting, drawing, and sculpture.

The exhibition features thirty-five pieces. David Smith is recognized as one of the great sculptors of the twentieth century. He began spending summers in Bolton Landing, New York, in the late 1920s and settled there permanently in 1940. In the 1940s, inspired by performances in the region and in New York City, Smith initiated an exploration of dancers and musicians rapt in song.

Guest Curator of “Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance” and Executive Director of the Estate of David Smith, Dr. Jennifer Field, and Curator of Education and Engagement at the Hyde Collection, Katelyn Foley join us.