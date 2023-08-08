© 2023
The Roundtable

2023 Cooperstown Summer Music Festival - The 25th Anniversary Season

By Joe Donahue
Published August 8, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival continues its 25th anniversary season tonight. Festival Founder and Artistic Director Linda Chesis is here for a preview.

Concerts are held in venues across Cooperstown, including the grand Otesaga Hotel, The Farmers’ Museum, and Christ Church — the church of author James Fenimore Cooper.

Founded in 1999 by flutist Linda Chesis, the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival has brought world-class chamber music performances to the Cooperstown area for 25 years. The festival has featured performances by the American, Juilliard, St. Lawrence, Jupiter, and Jasper String Quartets, Stefon Harris, Kurt Elling, Simone Dinnerstein, Mark O’Connor, John Pizzarelli, the Sonia Olla Flamenco Dance Company, and more.

The Festival features a concert every Tuesday in August.

