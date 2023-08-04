Tanglewood Learning Institute and Terezín Music Foundation present "Defiant Music" programs 8/11-8/12

© 2023
The Roundtable

By Sarah LaDuke
Published August 4, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT
Still life of a violin and sheet of music behind prison bars by Bedrich Fritta (1909-1945), a Czech Jewish artist who, while living in the Theresienstadt concentration camp during World War II, created drawings and paintings that depicted the deplorable living conditions.
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, courtesy of Edgar and Hana Krasa
/
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
Still life of a violin and sheet of music behind prison bars by Bedrich Fritta (1909-1945), a Czech Jewish artist who, while living in the Theresienstadt concentration camp during World War II, created drawings and paintings that depicted the deplorable living conditions.

During World War II, more than 150,000 Jews were sent to the ghetto of Terezin, near Prague in then Czechoslovakia, and held there for months –or years– before being sent by rail transports to their deaths at Treblinka, Auschwitz, and other concentration camps.

Although Terezin was not an extermination camp, about 33,000 people died there - mostly due to the appalling conditions arising out of extreme population density, malnutrition and disease. Alongside those conditions, and against all odds: there was art.

On August 11 and 12, the Tanglewood Learning Institute in collaboration with the Terezín Music Foundation, will offer two “Defiant Music” programs presented by Mark Ludwig.

Mark Ludwig, Executive Director and Founder of Terezín Music Foundation, is a Boston Symphony Orchestra member emeritus and a Fulbright scholar of the Terezín composers. He has authored essays, program notes, and a Holocaust curriculum for schools.

He joins us to preview the TLI events.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
