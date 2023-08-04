Tanglewood Learning Institute and Terezín Music Foundation present "Defiant Music" programs 8/11-8/12

During World War II, more than 150,000 Jews were sent to the ghetto of Terezin, near Prague in then Czechoslovakia, and held there for months –or years– before being sent by rail transports to their deaths at Treblinka, Auschwitz, and other concentration camps.

Although Terezin was not an extermination camp, about 33,000 people died there - mostly due to the appalling conditions arising out of extreme population density, malnutrition and disease. Alongside those conditions, and against all odds: there was art.

On August 11 and 12, the Tanglewood Learning Institute in collaboration with the Terezín Music Foundation, will offer two “Defiant Music” programs presented by Mark Ludwig.

Mark Ludwig, Executive Director and Founder of Terezín Music Foundation, is a Boston Symphony Orchestra member emeritus and a Fulbright scholar of the Terezín composers. He has authored essays, program notes, and a Holocaust curriculum for schools.

He joins us to preview the TLI events.