"Tony Sarg: Genius at Play" at The Norman Rockwell Museum

The new Norman Rockwell Museum exhibit “Tony Sarg: Genius at Play” is the first-ever comprehensive exhibition of Sarg's unique and wide-ranging body of work. Sarg is celebrated as the father of modern puppetry in North America, in addition to his careers as illustrator, animator, designer, entrepreneur, and showman.

He was a wildly imaginative and multi-faceted artist who is perhaps best known as the originator of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon critters in 1927.

We are joined by Deputy Director/Chief Curator, Norman Rockwell Museum Stephanie Haboush Plunkett and Curator Emerita, George Washington University Museum Lenore D. Miller.