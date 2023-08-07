© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"Tony Sarg: Genius at Play" at The Norman Rockwell Museum

By Joe Donahue
Published August 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
Photographer Unknown Tony Sarg’s Sky Elephant Balloon, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 1928 Photograph Collection of the Nantucket Historical Association
Collection of the Nantucket Historical Association
/
Provided
Photographer Unknown
Tony Sarg’s Sky Elephant Balloon, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 1928
Photograph
Collection of the Nantucket Historical Association

The new Norman Rockwell Museum exhibit “Tony Sarg: Genius at Play” is the first-ever comprehensive exhibition of Sarg's unique and wide-ranging body of work. Sarg is celebrated as the father of modern puppetry in North America, in addition to his careers as illustrator, animator, designer, entrepreneur, and showman.

He was a wildly imaginative and multi-faceted artist who is perhaps best known as the originator of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon critters in 1927.

We are joined by Deputy Director/Chief Curator, Norman Rockwell Museum Stephanie Haboush Plunkett and Curator Emerita, George Washington University Museum Lenore D. Miller.

Tags
The Roundtable norman rockwell museumcuratorStockbridgepuppetryartistillustrationillustrator
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Still life of a violin and sheet of music behind prison bars by Bedrich Fritta (1909-1945), a Czech Jewish artist who, while living in the Theresienstadt concentration camp during World War II, created drawings and paintings that depicted the deplorable living conditions.
    The Roundtable
    Tanglewood Learning Institute and Terezín Music Foundation present "Defiant Music" programs 8/11-8/12
    Sarah LaDuke
    On August 11 and 12, the Tanglewood Learning Institute in collaboration with the Terezín Music Foundation, will offer two “Defiant Music” programs presented by Mark Ludwig.
  • The Lion King - cheetah and giraffes
    The Roundtable
    "The Lion King" at Proctors through 8/13
    Joe Donahue
    Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as the music soars and Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. Disney’s "The Lion King" has returned to Proctors in Schenectady through August13.
  • The Roundtable
    "The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession" by Michael Finkel
    Joe Donahue
    For centuries, works of art have been stolen in countless ways from all over the world, but no one has been quite as successful at it as the master thief Stéphane Breitwieser. Carrying out more than two hundred heists over nearly eight years—in museums and cathedrals all over Europe—Breitwieser, along with his girlfriend who worked as his lookout, stole more than three hundred objects, until it all fell apart in spectacular fashion.In "The Art Thief," Michael Finkel brings us into Breitwieser’s strange and fascinating world. Unlike most thieves, Breitwieser never stole for money.
  • Artwork for 33rd Bard Music Festival - Vaughn Williams and his World
    The Roundtable
    The 33rd Bard Music Festival: Vaughn Williams and His World
    Sarah LaDuke
    Founded in 1990, the Bard Music Festival has established its unique identity in the classical concert field by presenting programs that, through performance and discussion, place selected works in the cultural and social context of the composer’s world.This year’s festival – the 33rd – will present an exploration of the life and work of English composer, Ralph Vaughan Williams.
  • Billy Keane
    The Roundtable
    Billy Keane: New singles, summer tour, and album "Oh, These Days" on 9/8
    Joe Donahue
    Singer/songwriter Billy Keane's sound is a blending of new folk/Americana with indie rock and country. His musical legacy has taken him to festivals all over the country, and he has had the honor of sharing the stage with household names like: James Taylor, Yo-Yo Ma, The Gin Blossoms, Blues Traveler and many others at venues wide-ranging.Billy was with us a year ago to discuss his full-length record, "Too Much to Let it Go." Now, he is back with new singles and to talk about his sophomore album, "Oh, These Days," which will be released on September 8.
Load More