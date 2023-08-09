Chester Theatre Company presents "Circle Mirror Transformation" 8/10-8/20

The Chester Theatre Company’s production of “Circle Mirror Transformation” opens tomorrow night and runs through August 20th. The play is directed by Daniel Elihu Kramer.

In this work by Pulitzer Prize winner and MacArthur fellow Annie Baker, five very different people come together in a Vermont community center for a theatre workshop. Their games and exercises teach them more about themselves and each other than they do about acting.

Daniel Elihu Kramer, former Producing Artistic Director, returns to Chester to direct and to close out the 34th Season.