Catskill Mountain Foundation's Orpheum Dance Program production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

The Catskill Mountain Foundation’s unique production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” - conceived by former Metropolitan Opera ballerina Victoria Rinaldi, transports the audience to an enchanted wood to witness what hilarity unfolds, when fairies meddle with the love lives of mortals.

Now in its fourth year, this beloved production of the Orpheum Dance Program will see some major upgrades, with a new collaboration with the acclaimed Aquila Theatre, and an expanded collaboration with the Joffrey Ballet School New York.

Students from the Orpheum Dance Program’s Community Dance Class, alongside other local children, will be given the opportunity to appear on stage with professional actors and dancers.

We are joined by Victoria Rinaldi and Executive Artistic Director of Aquila Theater, Desiree Sanchez.