The Roundtable

Catskill Mountain Foundation's Orpheum Dance Program production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 9, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
Image from A Midsummer Night's Dream presented by Catskill Mountain Foundation's Orpheum Dance Program
Provided
/
catskillmtn.org

The Catskill Mountain Foundation’s unique production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” - conceived by former Metropolitan Opera ballerina Victoria Rinaldi, transports the audience to an enchanted wood to witness what hilarity unfolds, when fairies meddle with the love lives of mortals.

Now in its fourth year, this beloved production of the Orpheum Dance Program will see some major upgrades, with a new collaboration with the acclaimed Aquila Theatre, and an expanded collaboration with the Joffrey Ballet School New York.

Students from the Orpheum Dance Program’s Community Dance Class, alongside other local children, will be given the opportunity to appear on stage with professional actors and dancers.

We are joined by Victoria Rinaldi and Executive Artistic Director of Aquila Theater, Desiree Sanchez.

Joe Donahue
Joe Donahue

Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
