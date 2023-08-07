© 2023
The Roundtable

Karen Allen at New Marlborough Meeting House on 8/12

By Joe Donahue
Published August 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
Michael Tran
/
AFP via Getty Images

We are joined this morning by multi-award-winning actor and director Karen Allen who will be appearing at the New Marlborough Meeting House on August 12th at 4:30 p.m.

At the event, Karen will share highlights of her exciting career, from her film debut in “Animal House,” to her iconic role as Marion Ravenwood in “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” to major roles in “Starman and The Perfect Storm,” and her many other movie, television, and stage performances.

She will also share how being engaged in creative arts led to her opening Karen Allen Fiber Arts in Great Barrington. Karen will be interviewed by Barry Shapiro for the event and I get the privilege to interview her his morning.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
