Karen Allen at New Marlborough Meeting House on 8/12

We are joined this morning by multi-award-winning actor and director Karen Allen who will be appearing at the New Marlborough Meeting House on August 12th at 4:30 p.m.

At the event, Karen will share highlights of her exciting career, from her film debut in “Animal House,” to her iconic role as Marion Ravenwood in “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” to major roles in “Starman and The Perfect Storm,” and her many other movie, television, and stage performances.

She will also share how being engaged in creative arts led to her opening Karen Allen Fiber Arts in Great Barrington. Karen will be interviewed by Barry Shapiro for the event and I get the privilege to interview her his morning.