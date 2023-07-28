© 2023
The Roundtable

Lorelei Ensemble joins The BSO at Tanglewood tonight for a performance of Julia Wolfe's "Her Story"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Lorelei Ensemble and BSO perform Julia Wolfe's "Her Story" at Symphony Hall in Boston
Robert Torres
/
BSO
Lorelei Ensemble and BSO perform Julia Wolfe's "Her Story" at Symphony Hall in Boston

Tonight in The Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, Giancarlo Guerrero conducts Mahler 1st Symphony and “Her Story” by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and Bang on a Can co-founder and co-director, Julia Wolfe.

"Her Story" was written for Lorelei Ensemble and orchestra, and co-commissioned by the Nashville Symphony, Chicago Symphony, San Francisco Symphony, Boston Symphony, and National Symphony Orchestras.

Beth Willer is the Founder and Artistic Director of the Lorelei Ensemble and she joins us now.

Noted for her commitment to the contemporary vocal art, Willer has led Lorelei Ensemble since 2007 to become recognized as one of the country’s most highly regarded vocal ensembles. A champion of contemporary music, Willer has collaborated with composers from the U.S. and abroad, leading Lorelei and other ensembles under her leadership in numerous world, U.S. and regional premieres.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
