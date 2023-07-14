The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show in NYC
The Roaring 20s have taken over the Park Central Hotel New York on 7th Ave in New York City in the form of “The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show.”
Audiences are invited to one of Jay Gatsby's infamous parties and will enter a world of red-hot rhythms, bootleg liquor, and pure jazz age self-indulgence as the story of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel is enacted around them.
Louis Hartshorn is one of the lead producers of "The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show."