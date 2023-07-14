© 2023
The Roundtable

The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show in NYC

By Joe Donahue
Published July 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Immersive Gatsby in NYC
Joan Marcus
/

The Roaring 20s have taken over the Park Central Hotel New York on 7th Ave in New York City in the form of “The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show.

Audiences are invited to one of Jay Gatsby's infamous parties and will enter a world of red-hot rhythms, bootleg liquor, and pure jazz age self-indulgence as the story of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel is enacted around them.

Louis Hartshorn is one of the lead producers of "The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show."

The Roundtable The Great Gatsbyimmersive theaternew york city
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
