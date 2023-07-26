"Asi Wind: Inner Circle" off-Broadway at The Judson Theatre

Internationally renowned illusionist and mentalist Asi Wind is starring in his second solo Off Broadway show: an intimate evening of magic entitled “Asi Wind: Inner Circle.” John Lovick directs the production which features production design by Adam Blumenthal and a specifically constructed space at The Judson Theatre.

David Blaine is making his New York producing debut, lending his name-acclaim to Wind who Blaine has called his “favorite magician.”

When audience members enter the space, they are handed a card and a marker and asked to write their name on the card and hand it back. Then, Asi Wind does the whole show of uncommonly visible close-up magic with the cards they’ve created.

After opening in September 2022, “Asi Wind: Inner Circle” has been extended by popular demand multiple times and is now scheduled to run until January 7, 2024.