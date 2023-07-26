© 2023
The Roundtable

"Asi Wind: Inner Circle" off-Broadway at The Judson Theatre

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 26, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
Asi Wind: Inner Circle
Asi Wind: Inner Circle

Internationally renowned illusionist and mentalist Asi Wind is starring in his second solo Off Broadway show: an intimate evening of magic entitled “Asi Wind: Inner Circle.” John Lovick directs the production which features production design by Adam Blumenthal and a specifically constructed space at The Judson Theatre.

David Blaine is making his New York producing debut, lending his name-acclaim to Wind who Blaine has called his “favorite magician.”

When audience members enter the space, they are handed a card and a marker and asked to write their name on the card and hand it back. Then, Asi Wind does the whole show of uncommonly visible close-up magic with the cards they’ve created.

After opening in September 2022, “Asi Wind: Inner Circle” has been extended by popular demand multiple times and is now scheduled to run until January 7, 2024.

The Roundtable
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
