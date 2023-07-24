© 2023
The Roundtable

Floraborealis: Featuring Works by Cynthia Wick through 8/27 at The Berkshire Botanical Garden

By Joe Donahue
Published July 24, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
Floraborealis: Featuring Works by Cynthia Wick, June 30 through Aug. 27
Cynthia Wick
/
https://www.berkshirebotanical.org/
Floraborealis: Featuring Works by Cynthia Wick, June 30 through Aug. 27

Cynthia Wick’sFloraborealis,” on display at Berkshire Botanical Garden through August 27th, features joyous, incandescent paintings that emerged out of the dark Covid years of isolation, when the artist took refuge in her studio in Lenox, MA, going inward for inspiration and exploring her memories of color, light and beauty.

Wick’s love of nature is undeniable as flowers, star-filled skies and bodies of water merge into distant, twinkling, city lights. Her materials are acrylic paint and painted paper collage. The artist also adds found objects like metallic cocktail umbrellas, glitter and Japanese paper she collects.

Wick works loosely and intuitively in the beginning of each picture, then slowly builds up the surface with multiple layers of paint and collage. “Floraborealis” is Wick’s second show at Berkshire Botanical Garden, following her 2019 exhibition, “The Shape of Color.”

Berkshire Botanical Garden
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
