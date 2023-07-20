© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommend listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
The Roundtable

Dorset Theatre Festival presents the world premiere of "Still" by Lia Romeo starring Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly

By Joe Donahue
Published July 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Artwork for "Still" at DTF including headshots of Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly
Provided
/

The world premiere of "Still" by Lia Romeo and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt runs at Dorset Theatre Festival in Dorset, Vermont July 21 through August 5. Actors Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly co-star and they join us for an interview.

From the Dorset Theatre Festival website:

Thirty years ago, Helen and Mark broke up, but they never completely forgot about each other. When they meet for dinner to catch up, the flame is rekindled... but Mark is running for Congress, and Helen has a secret that could derail his bid. Lost love is revisited and an avocado goes flying in Lia Romeo's whirlwind world premiere comedy about getting older, political divisions, and roads not taken.

A story for anyone who's ever wondered: "what if?"

Tags
The Roundtable summer theatre 2023dorset theatre festivaljayne atkinsontim dalyworld premiere
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    2023 Berkshire High Peaks Festival July 20-31
    Joe Donahue
    The 14th Berkshire High Peaks Festival runs July 20–31 at Berkshire School in Sheffield, Massachusetts with events including concerts, talks, and master classes.
  • The Roundtable
    Camerata Coral de Puerto Rico kicks-off The West Hill Concert Series: Music is the Balm!: An interview with Amarilis Pagan Vila
    Sarah LaDuke
    Capital District Latinos has curated the West Hill Concert Series: Music is the Balm! All events will take place at Capital District Latinos Cultural Empowerment and Community Engagement Center on Central Avenue in Albany, NY.On Thursday, July 20 the Camerata Coral de Puerto Rico will perform music of the Caribbean and Latin America. The concert is presented in partnership with Albany Pro Musica. Amarilis Pagan-Vila is the Music Director and Conductor of the Camerata Coral de Puerto Rico and she joins us.
  • Photo of Christine Lahti in "The Smile of Her" at BTG 2023, photo by Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware
    The Roundtable
    Berkshire Theatre Group presents "The Smile of Her," written and performed by Christine Lahti
    Joe Donahue
    "The Smile of Her" is a world premiere play written and performed by Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards winner Christine Lahti. The play, running through July 29 at BTG’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, takes the audience on a sometimes funny, always deeply personal, journey of denial, neglect, abuse, understanding and by the end: hope.
  • NYCB - Copland Dance Episodes
    The Roundtable
    The New York City Ballet returns to SPAC this week
    Joe Donahue
    The New York City Ballet returns to Saratoga Performing Arts Center this week for a series of performances beginning tonight and running through July 22nd.The four unique programs highlighted by SPAC include premieres by Kyle Abraham, Justin Peck, and a program featuring three story ballets: Swan Lake, Fancy Free, and Firebird.The New York City Ballet performed at the opening ceremony for the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in 1966 and returns each year for their summer residency.To tell us more, we welcome Artistic Director of New York City Ballet and the School of American Ballet Jonathan Stafford. A former NYCB Principal Dancer, he retired from performing in May 2014 and was named one of NYCB’s Ballet Masters.
  • The Roundtable
    Soil Fest at White Feather Farm in Saugerties, New York - July 21-23
    Sarah LaDuke
    Soil Fest is a three-day celebration of soil at White Feather Farm in Saugerties, New York.The second annual festival, taking place Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23, will include live performances, workshops and food intersecting art, science and ecology. Soil Fest will feature live performances from the Dust Bowl Faeries, Arm of the Sea Puppet Theater and Lisa Schonberg.There will be artist-led workshops with Claire Pentecost, Brooke Singer and Allie Wist. Attendees can experience making biochar and tasting alternative grain beers.Here now to tell us more are artist, educator, and Soil Fest organizer Brooke Singer, composer, percussionist and environmental sound artist Lisa Schonberg, and artist, writer, and educator Claire Pentecost.
  • Director Jean-Romain Vesperini
    The Roundtable
    Jean-Romain Vesperini directs "Henry VIII" opera by Saint-Saëns at Bard SummerScape
    Sarah LaDuke
    Saint-Saëns’s opera "Henry VIII" will run as part of the 20th Bard SummerScape, July 21–30, in the Sosnoff Theater at the Fisher Center at Bard. This, the first fully staged production of Henry III in the United States will be sung in French with English supertitles. Leon Botstein conducts the American Symphony Orchestra.Internationally acclaimed stage director Jean-Romain Vesperini helms the production at Bard and he joins us.
Load More