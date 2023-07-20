Dorset Theatre Festival presents the world premiere of "Still" by Lia Romeo starring Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly

The world premiere of "Still" by Lia Romeo and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt runs at Dorset Theatre Festival in Dorset, Vermont July 21 through August 5. Actors Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly co-star and they join us for an interview.

From the Dorset Theatre Festival website:

Thirty years ago, Helen and Mark broke up, but they never completely forgot about each other. When they meet for dinner to catch up, the flame is rekindled... but Mark is running for Congress, and Helen has a secret that could derail his bid. Lost love is revisited and an avocado goes flying in Lia Romeo's whirlwind world premiere comedy about getting older, political divisions, and roads not taken.

A story for anyone who's ever wondered: "what if?"

