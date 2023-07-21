© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommend listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
The Roundtable

“Contemporary Practices” at Thomas Cole National Historic Site as part of the "Women Reframe American Landscape" exhibition

By Joe Donahue
Published July 21, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT

The Thomas Cole National Historic Site will be presenting a two-part exhibition titled “Women Reframe American Landscape” – one part will be historical – “Susie Barstow & Her Circle” – which will highlight the extraordinary work of Susie Barstow, who exhibited in her day with many of the renowned Hudson River School painters but whose work, along with other women in her circle, has since been overlooked.

The contemporary component – “Contemporary Practices” – will explore the cutting-edge work of internationally renowned women artists responding through art to the American landscape today. The exhibitions take place through October 29, 2023 at the Thomas Cole Site in Catskill, NY.

To tell us more we welcome: co-curator of the exhibition and Chief Curator at the Thomas Cole Site Kate Menconeri, co-curator of the exhibition and Associate Curator at the Thomas Cole Site Amanda Malmstrom, and one of the acclaimed artists whose work is presented in the exhibition, Mary Mattingly.

Tags
The Roundtable thomas cole historic sitethomas cole national historic sitethomas colelandscapeartwomen
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    The return of the WTF Cabaret series at Williamstown Theatre Festival
    Joe Donahue
    For seven decades, the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Massachusetts, has brought emerging and professional theater artists together in the Berkshires to create a thrilling summer festival of diverse, world premiere plays and musicals, bold new revivals, and a rich array of accompanying cultural events.Williamstown Theatre Festival Interim Artistic Director Jenny Gersten joins us this morning to tell us about the season – which includes the return of the WTF Cabaret: a cabaret series curated in partnership with Tony Award nominee and Festival mainstay Christopher Fitzgerald. The WTF Cabaret will take place over three successive weekends and Cabaret All-Stars (Eden Espinosa, Asmeret Ghebremichael, and Jon-Michael Reese) will be a part of all three weeks with guest artists and hosts rotating each week.
  • Samuel Pott - Founding Artistic Director of Nimbus Dance
    The Roundtable
    Nimbus Dance joins The BSO at Tanglewood tonight
    Sarah LaDuke
    Tonight at 8 p.m. at Tanglewood, Xian Zhang conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program of Copland and Dvořák featuring Nimbus Dance.Samuel Pott danced as a soloist with the Martha Graham Dance Company prior to founding and serving as Artistic Director of Nimbus Dance.
  • Artwork for Woodstock Library Fair
    The Roundtable
    92nd Anniversary Woodstock Library Fair on 7/22
    Joe Donahue
    The 92nd Anniversary Woodstock Library Fair on July 22 is a home-town party celebrating Woodstock as a center of the arts: painting, sculpture, poetry, music, fiction, nonfiction, pottery — “all the arts for which Woodstock is known.”The Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday July 22 on the “Forever Green” Library Lawn. This year's honorees are Cindy Cashdollar, Neil Gaiman, and Happy Traum, three local artists whose contributions to music and literature are world renowned.The Friends of the Woodstock Library president Michael Hunt joins us.
  • Elizabeth Nestlerode, Erin Edelle, and Kara-Temeika Watkins - Honky Tonk Angels promo shoot for TheRep
    The Roundtable
    Honky Tong Angels at TheRep
    Joe Donahue
    The creator of “Always…Patsy Cline” brings to life “Honky Tonk Angels,” a musical celebration of the female stars of country music. The show runs at TheRep in Albany, New York through August 20th.The all-hit song list includes “I’ll Fly Away,” “Stand by Your Man,” “9 to 5,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Ode to Billy Jo,” “These Boots Are Made for Walking,” “I Will Always Love You” and “Harper Valley PTA.”We welcome the production's director, Gary John and one of the actors, Erin Edelle.
  • Artwork for "Still" at DTF including headshots of Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly
    The Roundtable
    Dorset Theatre Festival presents the world premiere of "Still" by Lia Romeo starring Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly
    Joe Donahue
    The world premiere of "Still" by Lia Romeo and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt runs at Dorset Theatre Festival in Dorset, Vermont July 21 through August 5. Actors Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly co-star and they join us for an interview.
  • The Roundtable
    2023 Berkshire High Peaks Festival July 20-31
    Joe Donahue
    The 14th Berkshire High Peaks Festival runs July 20–31 at Berkshire School in Sheffield, Massachusetts with events including concerts, talks, and master classes.
  • The Roundtable
    Camerata Coral de Puerto Rico kicks-off The West Hill Concert Series: Music is the Balm!: An interview with Amarilis Pagan Vila
    Sarah LaDuke
    Capital District Latinos has curated the West Hill Concert Series: Music is the Balm! All events will take place at Capital District Latinos Cultural Empowerment and Community Engagement Center on Central Avenue in Albany, NY.On Thursday, July 20 the Camerata Coral de Puerto Rico will perform music of the Caribbean and Latin America. The concert is presented in partnership with Albany Pro Musica. Amarilis Pagan-Vila is the Music Director and Conductor of the Camerata Coral de Puerto Rico and she joins us.
  • Photo of Christine Lahti in "The Smile of Her" at BTG 2023, photo by Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware
    The Roundtable
    Berkshire Theatre Group presents "The Smile of Her," written and performed by Christine Lahti
    Joe Donahue
    "The Smile of Her" is a world premiere play written and performed by Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards winner Christine Lahti. The play, running through July 29 at BTG’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, takes the audience on a sometimes funny, always deeply personal, journey of denial, neglect, abuse, understanding and by the end: hope.
  • NYCB - Copland Dance Episodes
    The Roundtable
    The New York City Ballet returns to SPAC this week
    Joe Donahue
    The New York City Ballet returns to Saratoga Performing Arts Center this week for a series of performances beginning tonight and running through July 22nd.The four unique programs highlighted by SPAC include premieres by Kyle Abraham, Justin Peck, and a program featuring three story ballets: Swan Lake, Fancy Free, and Firebird.The New York City Ballet performed at the opening ceremony for the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in 1966 and returns each year for their summer residency.To tell us more, we welcome Artistic Director of New York City Ballet and the School of American Ballet Jonathan Stafford. A former NYCB Principal Dancer, he retired from performing in May 2014 and was named one of NYCB’s Ballet Masters.
  • Director Jean-Romain Vesperini
    The Roundtable
    Jean-Romain Vesperini directs "Henry VIII" opera by Saint-Saëns at Bard SummerScape
    Sarah LaDuke
    Saint-Saëns’s opera "Henry VIII" will run as part of the 20th Bard SummerScape, July 21–30, in the Sosnoff Theater at the Fisher Center at Bard. This, the first fully staged production of Henry III in the United States will be sung in French with English supertitles. Leon Botstein conducts the American Symphony Orchestra.Internationally acclaimed stage director Jean-Romain Vesperini helms the production at Bard and he joins us.
Load More