“Contemporary Practices” at Thomas Cole National Historic Site as part of the "Women Reframe American Landscape" exhibition

The Thomas Cole National Historic Site will be presenting a two-part exhibition titled “Women Reframe American Landscape” – one part will be historical – “Susie Barstow & Her Circle” – which will highlight the extraordinary work of Susie Barstow, who exhibited in her day with many of the renowned Hudson River School painters but whose work, along with other women in her circle, has since been overlooked.

The contemporary component – “Contemporary Practices” – will explore the cutting-edge work of internationally renowned women artists responding through art to the American landscape today. The exhibitions take place through October 29, 2023 at the Thomas Cole Site in Catskill, NY.

To tell us more we welcome: co-curator of the exhibition and Chief Curator at the Thomas Cole Site Kate Menconeri, co-curator of the exhibition and Associate Curator at the Thomas Cole Site Amanda Malmstrom, and one of the acclaimed artists whose work is presented in the exhibition, Mary Mattingly.