Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommended listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
The Roundtable

Berkshire Theatre Group presents "The Smile of Her," written and performed by Christine Lahti

By Joe Donahue
Published July 18, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
Photo of Christine Lahti in "The Smile of Her" at BTG 2023, photo by Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware
photo - Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware
/
Provided
Photo of Christine Lahti in "The Smile of Her" at BTG 2023

"The Smile of Her" is a world premiere play written and performed by Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards winner Christine Lahti. The play, running through July 29 at BTG’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, takes the audience on a sometimes funny, always deeply personal, journey of denial, neglect, abuse, understanding and by the end: hope.

Christine Lahti is an acclaimed director and stage, television, and film actress with a career that spans over forty years. She won an Oscar for her short film, "Lieberman in Love;" an Oscar nomination for "Swing Shift;" a Golden Globe Award for "No Place Like Home;" an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for "Chicago Hope;" and an Obie Award for "Little Murders."

On Broadway, she starred in "God of Carnage" and "The Heidi Chronicles," among many others. Her films include "Running on Empty" and "Housekeeping." Her television shows include "Jack and Bobby," "Law & Order SVU," and "The Blacklist."

The Roundtable summer theatre 2023christine lahtiberkshire theatre grouptraumamemoir
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
