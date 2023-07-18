Berkshire Theatre Group presents "The Smile of Her," written and performed by Christine Lahti

"The Smile of Her" is a world premiere play written and performed by Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards winner Christine Lahti. The play, running through July 29 at BTG’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, takes the audience on a sometimes funny, always deeply personal, journey of denial, neglect, abuse, understanding and by the end: hope.

Christine Lahti is an acclaimed director and stage, television, and film actress with a career that spans over forty years. She won an Oscar for her short film, "Lieberman in Love;" an Oscar nomination for "Swing Shift;" a Golden Globe Award for "No Place Like Home;" an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for "Chicago Hope;" and an Obie Award for "Little Murders."

On Broadway, she starred in "God of Carnage" and "The Heidi Chronicles," among many others. Her films include "Running on Empty" and "Housekeeping." Her television shows include "Jack and Bobby," "Law & Order SVU," and "The Blacklist."