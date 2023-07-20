Honky Tong Angels at TheRep

The creator of “Always…Patsy Cline” brings to life “Honky Tonk Angels,” a musical celebration of the female stars of country music. The show runs at TheRep in Albany, New York through August 20th.

The all-hit song list includes “I’ll Fly Away,” “Stand by Your Man,” “9 to 5,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Ode to Billy Jo,” “These Boots Are Made for Walking,” “I Will Always Love You” and “Harper Valley PTA.”

We welcome the production's director, Gary John and one of the actors, Erin Edelle.