2023 Berkshire High Peaks Festival July 20-31

The 14th Berkshire High Peaks Festival runs July 20–31 at Berkshire School in Sheffield, Massachusetts with events including concerts, talks, and master classes.

Artistic Director Yehuda Hanani and his colleagues look to infuse students with love and enthusiasm for their musical vocation, instill them with an appreciation for past traditions and a spirit of adventure and discovery, and connect them to the Berkshire community with daily events at the Berkshire School.

There is a Moonlight Sonatas concert at Chesterwood on July 22.